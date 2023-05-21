When Mohanlal revealed why he turned down Shankar's offer to play antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Sivaji: The Boss

Actor Mohanlal, who is considered the superstar of Malayalam cinema, was once offered the antagonist’s role in Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Sivaji: The Boss. It is one of the most entertaining films in the career of filmmaker Shankar. The role was eventually played by actor Suman but do you know why it was turned down by Mohanlal, who has recently worked with Rajinikanth in his upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. (Also Read | Mohanlal to have a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, fans call it ‘iconic moment')

Mohanlal clocked his 63rd birthday on Sunday.

Mohanlal, in an old interview, said that was interested in the offer but he couldn’t allocate bulk dates for the project. So, he turned down the offer. Released in 2007, Sivaji: The Boss is the story of a US-returned software engineer (played by Rajinikanth) who wants to work for the upliftment of underprivileged people. However, all his plans go awry when he realises that nothing can be done without bribes.

“Yes, Shankar met me and narrated the storyline. It was a negative character I found quite interesting, but they wanted many days from me spread over an entire year. It meant letting go of many of my Malayalam projects which I didn't want to. I want the good relationship I have in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to stay that way. It was a good villain's role though,” Mohanlal told Rediff in 2006.

In Sivaji, Suman played the primary antagonist. He was seen as a local rowdy turned millionaire called Adiseshan. The character was very well received upon release.

In Tamil films, Mohanlal was last seen in Suriya-starrer Kaappaan, in which he played the role of Prime Minister. In Jailer, Mohanlal will be seen with Rajinikanth for the first time. The movie features Mohanlal in the role of an extended cameo.

Rajinikanth plays a prison jailer in Jailer and the film has been predominantly entirely shot inside a prison. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Shivarajkumar in key roles. The film, which has been directed by Jailer, is gearing up for an August 10 release.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film Malaikottai Valiban with director Lijo Jose Pellisery. He also has Drishyam 3 in the offing. The actor clocked his 63rd birthday on Sunday, May 21.

