Mohanlal to have a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, fans call it ‘iconic moment'

Mohanlal, who is gearing up for the release of his single character Malayalam film Alone later this month, has been signed for a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Jailer. The Drishyam star is expected to join the sets over the weekend to shoot his portion, as per reliable sources. This will be the first time Mohanlal will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. Also read: Mammootty, Mohanlal share selfies from FIFA World Cup Final, say 'what a moment'. See pics

While the makers are yet to make an official statement, a source from the film’s unit has confirmed about the casting. “Mohanlal sir has been signed for a cameo appearance. He will complete shooting for his portion over the weekend,” the source said.

Reacting to the news that has been circulating on social media since Thursday, fans are excited about the collaboration. One fan wrote: “This is going to be an iconic moment.” Another fan wrote: “It’ll be something else to watch Rajinikanth and Mohanlal walking in slow-motion to Anirudh’s music.”

In Tamil, Mohanlal was last seen in Suriya-starrer Kaappaan, in which he played the role of Prime Minister.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth plays a prison jailer and the film has been majorly shot inside a prison. Recently, pictures of Rajinikanth posing with a little girl on the sets of Jailer surfaced on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen signing an autograph on a book and giving the kid a hug from behind while posing for a picture. Reacting to the pictures, fans said the kid is lucky and blessed. Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson for Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

Rajinikanth will also soon commence work on his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film, Laal Salaam. He will be seen playing an extended cameo in the movie. With Laal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. The film, which is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles.

The project was launched with a pooja ceremony on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya wrote on her Twitter page: “When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic).”

