Mammootty, Mohanlal share selfies from FIFA World Cup Final, say 'what a moment'. See pics

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, who are known for their love for football, took their passion for the sport up by a notch by watching the FIFA World Cup Final match between Argentina and France live from the stadium in Qatar. Both of them took to their respective social media pages to share selfies from the venue. Also read: As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match

Sharing a selfie with the field in front of him, Mammootty wrote on Instagram, “Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle. What an atmosphere.. what a moment (sic),” he posted on Instagram.

On Twitter, he shared a picture where he could be seen taking a selfie with his fans at the stadium.

Mammootty in stadium.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, described the experience as world’s favourite madness. “At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world's favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all (sic),” he tweeted.

Mohanlal in stadium.

He also hailed Messi for leading Argentina to winning the trophy. He tweeted post the match, “Messi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance... Kudos to the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end. Thank you FIFA for a season of thrill, see you again in 2026. FIFA World Cup.”

Mammotty was last seen in Malayalam psychological drama Rorschach, which featured him in the role of Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife. It was directed by Nisam Basheer. Asif Ali played the primary antagonist in the film and he reportedly worked free of cost. At the box-office, the film grossed over ₹75 crore worldwide.

Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam crime thriller Monster, in which he played turban-clad Lucky Singh. It was the first Punjabi character in his career. Actor Lakshmi Manchu made her Malayalam debut with Monster. She took martial art lessons in Kalarippayattu for her role.

Last year, both Mammootty and Mohanlal were in Dubai to receive UAE’s Golden Visa. This is the first time that Malayalam actors were granted UAE’s Golden Visa.

