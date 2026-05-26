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Where is Paige Blades now? Desiree Sunford's friend in focus as Dateline turns attention to Marty Grismer case

Paige Blades, linked to the 2013 murder of Desiree Sunford, is back in the spotlight as media revisit the case.

May 26, 2026 03:41 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Paige Blades, the woman at the heart of the love‑triangle story behind the 2013 murder of Wapato middle school art teacher Desiree Sunford, is again in the spotlight as Dateline and other outlets revisit the case. Blades was in a relationship with Scott Sunford, Desiree’s husband, at the time of her death, and her role in the triangle has drawn intense scrutiny.

Where Paige Blades is now

In 2013, Desiree Sunford was found shot to death in the home she shared with her husband, Scott, in Moxee, Washington.(X)

A recent feature in The Cinemaholic, written by journalist Jules Tan claimed that Paige Blades still lives in the Yakima County area of Washington State. Over the years, Blades has stayed largely out of the public eye since the trial of Marty Grismer, the man who killed Desiree. She also avoids interviews and direct media coverage. She has remained a private figure who has not spoken publicly about the case.

Her role in the Marty Grismer story

In 2013, Desiree Sunford was found shot to death in the home she shared with her husband, Scott, in Moxee, Washington. The investigation linked her friend and Scott’s girlfriend, Paige Blades, to the case. A prosecutor quoted in local reports said that “Marty Grismer was in love with Paige Blades and saw Desiree as the barrier to being with her."

 
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