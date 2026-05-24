X warns founder against reuploading White House shooting video: 'Revenue reduced by 90%'

Nikita Bier, the Head of Product at X (formerly Twitter), has warned a user against reuploading other people’s videos, saying it could further reduce the revenue he earns from the social media platform. Bier issued the warning to Mario Nawfal, a Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and podcast host. U.S. Secret Service Police examine and photograph evidence at a crime scene near the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander also was shot, a law enforcement official said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nawfal had this morning reuploaded a video that was originally shared on X by ABC News journalist Selina Wang. The video showed gunfire erupting near the White House while Wang was reporting from the area. She was filmed diving for cover as shots rang out in the background.

“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now,” Wang explained while sharing the video on X.

(Also read: 'Dozens of gunshots': Journalist captures exact moment gunfire erupts near the White House)

Nikita Bier’s warning Nawfal reuploaded the video with a different caption just a few minutes later. “Footage from ABC News has captured the moment shots were fired outside the White House,” he wrote.

The post led to a warning from X’s Nikita Bier, who informed the founder and CEO of IBC Group that he could face further reductions in his earnings.

“Please do not reupload the author’s video: use Quote or Video Reshare,” said Bier. “Your revenue was reduced by 90% last cycle and we’re running out of room to reduce it more.”