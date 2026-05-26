Who is ‘Cody Maxwell’? Heidi Broussard's fiancé Shane Carey's name change in ‘Stolen Baby’ sparks buzz

The 2019 case of Heidi Broussard's murder and infant theft has once again returned to the spotlight as Netflix released 'Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard' on April 17.

Heidi Broussard's daughter, Margot Carey was kidnapped. The Netflix show 'Stolen Baby' is based on her.(Facebook/Shane Carey)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As viewers dissect Broussard's life and family before her murder, one key aspect of interest among viewers of Stolen Baby is the murder of Heidi Broussard's fiancé, Shane Carey. Broussard and Carey's children, son Silas and newborn daughter Margot Elizabeth Carey, were with Shane.

However, what has left viewers of the much-hyped show is the name 'Cody Maxwell.' Heidi's fiancé, Shane Carey, is sometimes referred to as 'Cody Maxwell.' But this confusion stems from the 2023 film itself, rather than a real-life person. There was no one named 'Cody Maxwell' in real life.

In this article, we will look at the origin of Cody Maxwell and its relation to the Heidi Broussard saga.

Also read: Heidi Broussard children: Who's raising Silas and Margot now? Case in focus as Stolen Baby streams on Netflix

Who Is 'Cody Maxwell'?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The name Cody Maxwell was first associated with Heidi Broussard when the film Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard was first released in 2023. The film, produced by Lifetime, chose to identify Shane Carey with a fictional name, Cody Maxwell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The name Cody Maxwell was first associated with Heidi Broussard when the film Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard was first released in 2023. The film, produced by Lifetime, chose to identify Shane Carey with a fictional name, Cody Maxwell. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Since Shane Carey is a public individual and the explicit identification of him could lead to privacy issues, the film decided to fictionalize the identity. Throughout the duration of the movie, the character of 'Cody Maxwell' refers to Shane Carey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Shane Carey is a public individual and the explicit identification of him could lead to privacy issues, the film decided to fictionalize the identity. Throughout the duration of the movie, the character of 'Cody Maxwell' refers to Shane Carey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, in real life, there is no 'Cody Maxwell' involved with the Heidi Broussard case. Cody Maxwell's role is played by Ian Lake in the TV movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in real life, there is no 'Cody Maxwell' involved with the Heidi Broussard case. Cody Maxwell's role is played by Ian Lake in the TV movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anna Hopkins as Heidi Broussard and Emily Osment stars as Magen Fieramusca, who admitted to murdering 31-year-old Broussard in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anna Hopkins as Heidi Broussard and Emily Osment stars as Magen Fieramusca, who admitted to murdering 31-year-old Broussard in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Magen Fieramusca update: When is Heidi Broussard's killer eligible for parole? What to know as Stolen Baby streams

Husband Raising Their Daughter

After the case settled down and Fieramusca confessed to the murder of Broussard, the responsibility for the children came on Michael Shane aka 'Cody Maxwell.' While Broussard was found dead from strangulation, her daughter, Margot, was found safe. Fieramusca was a friend of Broussard.

According to reports, after the case ended, Margot returned to her father's custody, and Shane is raising Margot in Austin with the help of his family. Meanwhile, Heidi Broussard's mother, Tammy, has received custody for son Silas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON