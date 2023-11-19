Who was Kelly Fisher whom Dodi Fayed had dumped before dating Princess Diana ?

The sixth and final season of hit TV series ‘The Crown’ has spurred interest about people linked to the late Princess Diana. After divorce from United Kingdom's King Charles III, Diana had started dating an Egyptian billionaire named Dodi Fayed.

Before dating Diana, Fayed dated an American model named Kelly Fisher, according to a report by Esquire. As per the report, Fisher and Fayed had met in Paris in 1996. It was reported that the two got engaged as well, with Fayed gifting her a huge sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

In 1997, pictures of Fayed kissing Diana on a yacht were released. The pictures really upset the American model. On August 7, 1997, he broke up with Fisher allegedly by phone.

What happened after Fayed broke up with Fisher?

Fisher filed a lawsuit against Fayed, alleging that they were due to get married on August 9, 1997 and that they had an agreement in place. In the lawsuit, Fisher claimed that Fayed had convinced her to move to Paris and had promised to pay her $500,000 of which $440,000 was not paid to her.

“The suit contends that Fayed offered Fisher $500,000 to scale back her modelling career in America and move to Paris so she could spend more time with him. Fayed told her his family was embarrassed that his fiancee worked, the suit claims,” reported Esquire citing the LA Times at that time.

Where is Fisher now ?

Fisher has left modelling and now works as a property developer in South Carolina. She is married to a pilot named Mikhail Movshina whom she had met in 2007. After marriage to Movshina, she changed her name to Kelly Movshina.

How did Princess Diana's die?

Diana, Dodi Al Fayed(her boyfriend) and their driver had died in a car crash which happened on August 31, 1997 in a tunnel in Paris. Reportedly, their car was being chased by paparazzi. While trying to avoid the paparazzi, Diana's vehicle collided with a support column in the tunnel and flipped, causing grievous injuries to all the passengers including her.

