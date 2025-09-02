Raegan Revord on a Sheldon cameo in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: ‘I feel…’

Fans of Young Sheldon may be hoping to see Sheldon Cooper in the new CBS spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. However, Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, told Entertainment Tonight that such an appearance would not match the story shown in The Big Bang Theory. Raegan Revord feels a Sheldon cameo in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage could break continuity with The Big Bang Theory.(Instagram/@raeganrevord)

A show between two timelines

As per PEOPLE, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is set in the mid-90s and follows Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate young married life. With the plot set between Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, the show has to be careful with the story and the canon.

Revord told Entertainment Tonight that while a Sheldon cameo would be “so much fun, it might not make sense in terms of plot. In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and his brother Georgie had a troubled relationship after their father died, Screenrant reported. Due to this, showing Sheldon in the new spin-off might not fit with the Big Bang universe.

“That would be so much fun, but I feel like if, because they’re sticking to the Big Bang Theory lore and everything, because the whole thing in The Big Bang Theory is Georgie and Sheldon don’t talk, because they kind of have a rift between them after [their father] George dies. And so if they’re sticking to that, I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for Sheldon to come back," Revord said.

Iain Armitage still open to returning

Iain Armitage, who played young Sheldon, has said he is interested in coming back if he gets the chance, as per a People report. He shared earlier that he would be glad to appear in an episode of Georgia and Mandy's First Marriage and is excited to see how the show grows.

Raegan Revord’s next projects

Alongside her role in the spin-off, Revord recently completed filming for the second season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premieres in October and will feature Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper. She is also preparing for the release of her debut novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, on September 2.

Beyond the screen, the cast of Young Sheldon has remained close. Montana Jordan recently married Jenna Weeks in Texas, with several costars, including Revord, attending the celebration, People reported.

What's next in the Big Bang Theory universe

For now, it is not clear if Sheldon will appear in the spin-off. The makers may decide to keep the story as it is, or they might add a twist that brings Sheldon back for fans.

FAQs

Q1. What is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage about?

The show follows Sheldon’s older brother Georgie and his wife Mandy in the mid-1990s.

Q2. Will Sheldon appear in the spin-off?

It is not confirmed. A cameo could break the storyline from The Big Bang Theory, but the creators may find a way.

Q3. When will Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 premiere?

The second season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is set to release in October.