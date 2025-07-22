Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons slams Donald Trump's administration for ending LGBTQ+ crisis hotline: ‘Quite criminal’

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has strongly condemned the Donald Trump administration’s decision to eliminate a key mental health service that previously supported LGBTQ+ individuals in crisis. Appearing on MSNBC, the 52-year-old actor criticized the move to remove specialized LGBTQ+ support from the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Jim Parsons slammed American President Donald Trump

“I think it’s quite literally criminal. It’s one of the kinds of decisions that you’re like, ‘There’s no good reason for it.’ It doesn’t matter what reason you ever put towards it or say it’s the reason it’s happening, it’s never going to be justified,” he said during the interview.

According to a report in Variety, as of July 18, the option that allowed callers to "press 3" to reach counselors trained in LGBTQ+ issues is no longer available. The removal of this feature has sparked significant backlash, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community and mental health advocates. Jim, who has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and married his husband Todd Spiewak in 2017, expressed his dismay over the decision.

“It is only hurtful and it feels like it’s only being done in order to make a point, we’re getting rid of this because we want to make sure certain people understand they’re not welcome here,” he added.

The 988 Lifeline was launched in July 2022 as a nationwide mental health support service. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reveal that the service received 16.5 million calls, texts, and chats over the past three years. Of those, approximately 1.5 million interactions were directed to LGBTQ+-specific counselors.

The Trump administration announced the end of the LGBTQ+-focused branch of the lifeline in June. While the broader service remains operational, the specialized support option for LGBTQ+ individuals has been dismantled.

In response to criticism, SAMHSA released a statement assuring the public that all users will still have access to trained, compassionate counselors regardless of the nature of their crisis. Nonetheless, the loss of targeted support remains a point of concern for those who viewed it as a crucial lifeline for marginalized youth.