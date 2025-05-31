Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Valerie Mahaffey, Emmy winner known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, dies of cancer at 71

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
May 31, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Valerie Mahaffey died after a battle with cancer in Los Angeles. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Kell, and their daughter, Alice.

Emmy-winning actor Valerie Mahaffey, known for Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon and Dead to Me, died on Friday. She died in Los Angeles at the age of 71, The Hollywood Reporter cited her publicist Jillian Roscoe.

Valerie Mahaffey starred in many shows and films.((X/@rocinanterides))
Valerie Mahaffey starred in many shows and films.((X/@rocinanterides))

Valerie Mahaffey dies at 71

Valerie died after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Kell, and their daughter, Alice. “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses,” Joseph said in a statement. She was last seen in the Apple TV+ series Echo 3.

About Valerie's acting career, in TV shows

Valerie began her acting career by appearing on Broadway from 1976-84. She was also part of the soap opera The Doctors (1979-80) and Tales of the Unexpected (1984). She was also part of Seinfeld, Wings, Cheers, Big Sky, and The Mindy Project.

She played Alma Hodge, ex-wife of Kyle MacLachlan’s Orson Hodge, on Desperate Housewives from 2006-07. She also appeared as teacher Victoria MacElroy on Young Sheldon from 2017-20. In Netflix’s Dead to Me (2019-22), she played Lorna Harding.

Valerie was seen in small roles in many popular shows, including Boston Legal (2008), Hannah Montana (2010), and Grey's Anatomy (2013).

Valerie won awards

In 1980, she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Doctors. In 1992, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Northern Exposure.

Valerie's film career

Valerie also appeared in several films such as Senior Trip and Women of the House (1995), Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), Seabiscuit (2003), Summer Eleven (2010), Jack and Jill (2011), Sully and No Pay, Nudity (2016), and most notably French Exit (2020).

GRQ the Movie, for which she completed shooting, will release posthumously.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Valerie Mahaffey, Emmy winner known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, dies of cancer at 71
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On