Wikipedia 2023 wrapped: ChatGPT to Oppenheimer, 25 articles that kept us clicking

As 2023 comes to an end, you might be curious to see how your search preferences evolved each month. Wikipedia has you covered! As per the reports English Wikipedia recorded over 84 billion views this year, featuring topics ranging from your favorite stars like Taylor Swift to AI tools like ChatGPT. The data was released by the Wikimedia Foundation which is a nonprofit, charitable organization committed to promoting the expansion, creation, and dissemination of free knowledge

What did we read most on Wikipedia in 2023?

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had degraded Wikipedia's services for 48 hours.

Wikipedia witnessed a noticeable rise in interest in specific articles honoring deceased celebrities such as Matthew Perry and Lisa Marie Presley this year. The 2023 World Cup stayed trendy, featuring articles on the Barbenheimer craze, the Indian Premier League, and the everlasting fan battle between Messi and Ronaldo. Explore the top articles that highlighted Wikipedia's influence in 2023.

ChatGPT is the most-read article in 2023

The top spot goes to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a technology widely adopted in schools, healthcare, law, media, IT, and across various sectors. The second most searched article focused on the number of deaths in 2023, with the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League securing the third and fourth positions. Notably, Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer and Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan also claimed top spots in the list.

The top 5 articles of 2023 with their pageviews

1: ChatGPT, 49,490,406 pageviews

2: Deaths in 2023, 42,666,860

3: 2023 Cricket World Cup, 38,171,653

4: Indian Premier League, 32,012,810

5: Oppenheimer (film), 28,348,248

Most read sports articles in the top 25 list

3: 2023 Cricket World Cup, 38,171,653 pageviews

4: Indian Premier League, 32,012,810

6: Cricket World Cup, 25,961,417

9: 2023 Indian Premier League, 20,694,974

14: Cristiano Ronaldo, 17,492,537

15: Lionel Messi, 16,623,630

16: Premier League, 16,604,669

Trending in entertainment section

5: Oppenheimer (film), 28,348,248 pageviews

7: J. Robert Oppenheimer, 25,672,469

8: Jawan (film), 21,791,126

10: Pathaan (film), 19,932,509

11: The Last of Us (TV series), 19,791,789

13: Barbie (film), 18,051,077

20: Avatar: The Way of Water, 14,303,116

23: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 13,392,917

According to the statistics, which are counted through November 28, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Canada, and Australia are the top five Wikipedia consumer countries. The abovementioned data was shared with the Associated Press.

