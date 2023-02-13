KGF star Yash reveals PM Narendra Modi called film industry a soft power during their meet: ‘I was impressed...'

KGF actor Yash recalled his meeting with PM Narendra Modi during his Bengaluru visit. The actor, along with celebrities such as Rishab Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Shraddha Jain, and other personalities joined PM over dinner at Raj Bhavan. Impressed with PM's knowledge about the film industry, he heaped praises on him. He said the PM also referred to the industry as a ‘soft power.’ Also read: Rishab Shetty reveals PM Modi praised Kantara after meeting him, Yash and others

Several photos of Yash with PM Modi surfaced online. In some of them, they were also joined by Rishab, Ashwini and Shraddha. Reportedly, the PM also remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction.

Talking about the experience, ANI quoted Yash saying, “I felt very happy. He (PM Modi) listened to us patiently and spoke about his vision for the film industry. He also asked us about our expectations, what are we looking at, what are we expecting from the government, what can we do as an industry for the country. I was impressed with the knowledge about the minute details of the industry and the possibility of what we can do. He called it a soft power. He has a big vision for the industry, he was appreciating our work. It was a wonderful experience. As always our Prime Minister was very inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty added, “I consider PM Modi as a great leader & I'm so happy to meet him. He asked about Kannada Film industry, what is going on and what we require etc and he also told what he can do. He praised Kantara movie.”

According to sources, PM Modi discussed different subjects during the interaction. He told the actors that the film industries of the southern states have given a great boost to India's culture and identity through their work. He particularly appreciated how they have encouraged the participation of women and other topics including the Kannada language, culture, cinema, theatre, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, youth empowerment, talent and business opportunities among others.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed with them about culture, and the contributions they can make towards new India and the progress of Karnataka," tweeted the official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka.

