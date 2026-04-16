Yash says Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is unique and original like Hollywood film Sinners: ‘It is very layered’

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is set to mark Kannada star Yash’s big-screen return after four years, and is set to release in theatres on June 4. Yash and Namit Malhotra, who is the producer of Ramayana, were in conversation with The Movie Report on their YouTube channel, where Yash said that he is excited to present Toxic for the audience. (Also read: Toxic release date postponed: Yash pushes back film by 3 months due to ‘current uncertainty in the Middle East’)

What Yash said about Toxic

Yash in Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps (left) and Michael B Jordan in Sinners.

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During the chat, when Yash was asked about Toxic, he said, “Toxic is another unique film, and I think it also has a similar ambition [like Ramayana]. Both Namit and me have similar vision to showcase our talent and storytelling in the international platform, and Toxic also started with that intent. That is why we shot it in English as well.”

‘It is a very unique, large-scale action film’

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “On the surface level, Toxic might look like a gangster film but it is very layered. It is something where one understands a person's dilemmas and dark side in a very unsual way. Most of the things are told through metaphors and that is what is unique about the story. It has got the commercial elements, and we have got some great performances. Lot of popular stars in the country have come together and that itself is unique about Toxic, because generally for five actresses to come together who are doing well in their respective industries, with director Geetu Mohandas on board… It is a very unique, large-scale action film. It is an original IP, and these days it is very difficult to find those. We think about business and we go behind franchises but this is an unique IP. It is something like Sinners, which was also unique and interesting and people accepted it and enjoyed it. Toxic is going to be an original and refreshing gangster film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “On the surface level, Toxic might look like a gangster film but it is very layered. It is something where one understands a person's dilemmas and dark side in a very unsual way. Most of the things are told through metaphors and that is what is unique about the story. It has got the commercial elements, and we have got some great performances. Lot of popular stars in the country have come together and that itself is unique about Toxic, because generally for five actresses to come together who are doing well in their respective industries, with director Geetu Mohandas on board… It is a very unique, large-scale action film. It is an original IP, and these days it is very difficult to find those. We think about business and we go behind franchises but this is an unique IP. It is something like Sinners, which was also unique and interesting and people accepted it and enjoyed it. Toxic is going to be an original and refreshing gangster film.” {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

The 2025 release, Sinners, recently made history by receiving a record-breaking 16 nominations at the Oscars. Michael B. Jordan won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his dual role in the film. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Jordan in twin roles, as brothers who return to 1930s Jim Crow-era Mississippi to escape their past, only to confront a supernatural evil and vampires.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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