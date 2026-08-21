Yash's Toxic cleared by CBFC with no cuts, A-rating, internet is amused: ‘They only have issue with Spider-Man kissing’

Ahead of its grand release, Kannada star Yash’s pan-India film Toxic has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with no cuts and just two small modifications. The film, a violent revenge saga, is being billed as one of the boldest and most violent Indian films of all time. Naturally, once the details of Toxic’s ‘no-cut’ clearance were posted on social media, the internet was amused, particularly since the Indian censor board has a reputation of being a bit too free with the scissors.

Toxic cleared with no cuts

Toxic trailer features Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Toxic was cleared by the CBFC for release last week. The film, shot in Kannada and English, has a runtime of 3 hours 12 minutes, according to the CBFC certificate. The CBFC has merely asked the makers to mute and replace two words and phrases in the Kannada version, with similar changes in the English subtitles. The statutory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warning is also to be added. But beyond that, the CBFC has not demanded any cuts in the film. It has been cleared with an ‘A’-rating, though.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Toxic not getting any cuts in India, has amused the internet, considering Dhurandhar, a film in a similar vein of violence, saw many cuts. In fact, the UK censors have demanded several cuts to Toxic for its release there, more than for Dhurandhar. Writing on Reddit, one social media user questioned, “Isn't this film being considered far more violent than Dhurandhar? How come there were more cuts in Dhurandhar than this one?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic not getting any cuts in India, has amused the internet, considering Dhurandhar, a film in a similar vein of violence, saw many cuts. In fact, the UK censors have demanded several cuts to Toxic for its release there, more than for Dhurandhar. Writing on Reddit, one social media user questioned, “Isn't this film being considered far more violent than Dhurandhar? How come there were more cuts in Dhurandhar than this one?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. Taking a jibe at the censor board, one Reddit comment read, “CBFC goes blind when it comes to women being objectified.” Another joked that the same board cut a consensual kissing scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but found nothing to cut in Toxic. “They have a problem with Spiderman kissing only....that's harmful for our culture lol,” quipped one. Another chimed in, “There was no kiss, so no cuts were needed. CBFC has clear priorities.” The CBFC had famously cut a similar kiss scene in James Gunn’s Superman, as well.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yash on Toxic

Prior to the CBFC rating, the film’s lead actor and co-writer, Yash, had made it clear that the film has a very adult theme. Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor had said, “Children shouldn't watch this film. They should stay at home. It hasn't been made for children, and that's very clear. Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story.”

All about Toxic

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on August 26.