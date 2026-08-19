Yash's Toxic rated high for violence and sex in UK than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films; know runtime, other details

Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups missed a clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge over the West Asia conflict. It is now hitting screens on August 26. The film has already been certified by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for the UK, receiving higher ratings for violence, injury, and sex than the Dhurandhar films.

Toxic rated 18+ by BBFC

Yash, Kiara Advani, Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh in stills from Toxic and Dhurandhar.

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BBFC mistakenly categorised Toxic as a Tamil film instead of Kannada, writing that in it, “the leader of a powerful drug cartel in Goa sows the seeds of his own destruction.” The film has been rated 5/5 for violence, sex and injury detail. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm were also rated a high 4/5. The film has a runtime of 191 minutes and 41 seconds in the country.

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{{^usCountry}} “Strong violence includes shootings, stabbings, throat slashings, bludgeonings, torture, hangings, immolations and dismemberments, frequently resulting in large blood spurts and grisly injury detail,” reads the tab under violence. The film also has sexual and erotic scenes, including some in strip clubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Strong violence includes shootings, stabbings, throat slashings, bludgeonings, torture, hangings, immolations and dismemberments, frequently resulting in large blood spurts and grisly injury detail,” reads the tab under violence. The film also has sexual and erotic scenes, including some in strip clubs. {{/usCountry}}

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“Strong images of corpses, severed body parts, bleeding wounds, and pools of blood occur in the aftermath of violence,” make up the description of violence. Toxic also depicts an ‘upsetting scene’, implying child sexual abuse, strong language, misuse of drugs and more.

When Dhurandhar films were also rated 18+

Dhurandhar was released in 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 in March this year. Both films were rated 5/5 only for violence, with other categories getting lower ratings. Dhurandhar was rated 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm.

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It was rated 2/5 and 3/5 for sex and discrimination, respectively. Dhurandhar 2 was rated 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and injury detail. For sex, it received a 3/5 rating, and for discrimination, a 2/5 rating.

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About Toxic and its criticism

Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is produced by Venkata Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. The film was shot in Kannada and English on a massive budget and is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India. The film has received criticism so far for its promotional material, particularly for its violence and sensual scenes. It remains to be seen how it fares upon its release.