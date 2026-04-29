Yash’s Toxic pushed again, actor reveals the reason behind delay despite ‘completion’

After weeks of mounting speculation, the release plans for Toxic have finally been clarified. The much-anticipated pan-India film, headlined by Yash, has been delayed again and will no longer hit theatres on June 4 as scheduled. Earlier this year, Yash surprised fans with clean-shaven look in Toxic teaser.

Addressing the delay, Yash confirmed that while the film itself is complete, the team is currently focused on locking in global distribution and strategic partnerships. The move, he suggested, is aimed at ensuring the film reaches its “fullest potential worldwide”.

Toxic pushed again On Wednesday, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations announced that the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been rescheduled. The film, which was earlier set to release on June 4, 2026, will now arrive in theatres worldwide on a new date, which will be announced soon.

This marks the second time the film’s release has been postponed from its originally planned date. The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the clash was averted when it was pushed back from its March 19 release to June 4 because of the disruption in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Explaining the reason behind pushing the film once again, the makers revealed that the decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, “where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders”. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Yash explains the reason behind delay Yash also put out a statement on his Instagram account to explain the reason behind the delay, saying they will soon announce a “globally aligned release date”.

“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” read the statement.

Yash continued, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”

According to Yash, Toxic presents an opportunity for him to showcase Indian cinema on a global stage, and he is keen to take the necessary time to ensure the film reaches audiences worldwide with the impact it is intended to deliver.