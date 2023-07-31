YouTube influencer IShowSpeed rushed to emergency surgery, posts video with a swollen eye

Internet sensation and CR7 superfan IShowSpeed was rushed to emergency surgery with a gruesomely swollen eye. He uploaded a clip to his YouTube channel titled with a ‘Broken Heart emoji’, where he updated his fans about the health issues he was facing.

YouTube Star IShowSpeed Faces Gruesome Health Scare but Recovers with Fan Support(Twitter)

He spoke to his fans with his right eye puffed up, and the YouTuber seemed to have been in severe pain. Speed said, 'I don't know what I have. I have been feeling sh*t, literally, pretty bad.'

He posted a video on his YouTube channel on July 28th, titled "I Might Die Bye," in which he spoke about the condition he was going through called a ‘cluster headache. Speed said in a sorrowful voice, "It hurts so bad I can't do anything. It just hurts. Everything I do is just pounding my head." He told his fans, "I love yall if anything happens."

The fans have sent in their wishes and blessings for the YouTuber in order to ensure his speedy recovery. Posting IShowSpeed's update onto his Snapchat, his father, Darren Watkins Sr., gave an update on his son's health onto his social media and said:

I'm just giving you all an update on Junior. He is doing much better; he was just not feeling himself. He made sure he got himself taken care of, and I thank all you guys for your concern and prayers.

Speed has been discharged from the hospital and is on the road to recovery, feeling a whole lot better. He has mentioned that the swelling will heal after a few days.

A lot of Messi fans have also come out to say that it's probably karma from the time he went to a Lionel Messi game and cheered for Ronaldo.

In the picture that went viral, where Speed is shown being discharged from the hospital, he is seen wearing a Manchester United jersey with a swollen right eye and a bandage on his head.

The streamer should recover in no time and would possibly be seen getting back to hilarious content and making his way through a soccer game just to unite with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and give the fans what they want.

