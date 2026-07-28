From Yumi's Cells 3 to Dear X, over 100 K-dramas set to release in India over next 2 years; everything you need to know

Prime Video India is stepping up its content offerings from Korea in the coming years. The streaming service has inked a multi-year distribution deal with entertainment major CJ ENM which will see over 100 Korean shows being available on the platform in the next two years. In addition to the new titles, Prime Video will also carry some of the popular CJ ENM shows. Here is all you need to know about the titles and what it means for fans of Korean content in India.

Everything K-drama and beyond that is arriving

Kim Go Eun in season 3 of Yumi's Cells and Kim You Jung in Dear X.

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The press conference showcased the rising craze for Korean content in India. Some of the journalists even wished EVP of Platform Division with “Annyeonghaseyo” which means “Hello” in Korean, many spoke in Korean-language during the Q&A session, which surprised the delegates and made them wonder how much India has embraced the content in general in the past decade.

As part of the deal, 26 new Korean titles will roll out over the next two years, while several hit shows from their catalogue will also become available on the platform. Every new title will stream with English subtitles as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The sizzle reel announced a variety of shows which is set to be expected on the platform at a swift rate. The first major release under the partnership will be Yumi's Cells Season 3 which originally aired between Apr 13, 2026 - May 4, 2026 and is led by Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won and became the last chapter in the story of Yumi's love life. The seasons one and two of the show will also be available on the platform which was led by Go Eun along with Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Jinyoung, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The upcoming slate also includes titles such as Filing for Love starring Shin Hye Sun, Gong Myung, Kim Jae Wook, and Hong Hwa Yeon. Then, there is Park Ji Hoon-led webtoon adaptation of The Legend of Kitchen Soldier which also wrapped its airing in June 2026. However, the upcoming title would be My Bias, My Boss, set to air on August 3 onwards starring Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun, and Cha Woo Min. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming slate also includes titles such as Filing for Love starring Shin Hye Sun, Gong Myung, Kim Jae Wook, and Hong Hwa Yeon. Then, there is Park Ji Hoon-led webtoon adaptation of The Legend of Kitchen Soldier which also wrapped its airing in June 2026. However, the upcoming title would be My Bias, My Boss, set to air on August 3 onwards starring Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun, and Cha Woo Min. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from the fresh releases, viewers can also stream several popular library titles including Kim You Jung starrer Dear X, the law drama Law in the City starring Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae. Then, there is one of the famous youth action dramas Study Group starring Minhyun, Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook-led office rom-com My Dearest Nemesis, and Search: WWW, the female led office drama starring Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin.

A bigger step for Korean entertainment in India

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CJ ENM also sees India as an important market for Korean storytelling. Jang Ho Seo, EVP of Platform Division at CJ ENM, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Prime Video India to bring CJ ENM's acclaimed K-dramas to a wider audience in one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment markets."

He added, “Prime Video's unmatched reach in India, combined with its deep investment in local audiences, makes it the ideal partner to amplify our content to millions of new viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the global reach of Korean storytelling. We look forward to connecting more deeply with Indian audiences and sharing the richness and emotional depth of K-dramas with viewers across the region.”

Strengthening of Korean content slate

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Building on the announcement, Shilangi Mukherji, director and head, SVOD business, Prime Video India, said, “Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we're excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India. The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets."

She added, “Compelling narratives, diverse genres, and memorable characters that transcend borders have fueled a K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year. By bringing a curated slate of premium Korean titles to Prime Video, we’re doubling down on our commitment to making the most innovative and captivating stories from Korea accessible to audiences in India.”

At the press conference, she also said that there a growing market down south where a lot of the audiences watch K-dramas in multiple languages. “What we've observed over the years is that Telugu audiences stream a lot of Hindi and English content as well. That's why we see this overlap between Korean content and Telugu,” she said, adding, “With a steady cadence of content and a strong pipeline of releases, it not only engages existing Prime customers but also unlocks new ones. That unlocking comes through localisation in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

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Jang Ho Seo, Shilangi Mukherji and Manish Menghani at a press meet in Mumbai.

Speaking about the growing demand for Korean entertainment in India, Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, “At Prime Video India, we keep a keen eye on what our customers are watching and what stories resonate with them. The surge in popularity of K-content is undeniable. CJ ENM is one of the biggest entertainment studios in Korea, with an expansive library of much-loved titles such as Legend of the Blue Sea, Prison Playbook, Mother, and A Practical Guide to Love, among several others – all of which will be launching on Prime Video over the next two years.

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“The continued success of our global content deal with CJ ENM is a testament to this growing demand. For us, this deal is not only the natural step forward, backed by customer preferences, but also a reflection of commitment to making Prime Video India the go-to destination for the best international content,” he explained.

“We saw extraordinary engagement with Korean content in India. Viewers were binging K-dramas across cities and towns, age groups and languages. The CJ ENM partnership is our answer to that demand,” he said, adding, “We're just getting started with content being available in Tamil and Telugu. Language improves accessibility and makes the viewing experience much easier than relying only on subtitles.”