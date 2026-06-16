Charles & Keith welcomes Kim You Jung as their brand ambassador, marking an exciting new chapter

South Korean actor Kim You Jung has been officially announced as the brand ambassador for global fashion label Charles & Keith. The actor shared the exciting news in a collaboration post on Instagram with the brand. The post also includes an audio note from the actor. The post captioned, “CHARLES & KEITH welcomes Kim You Jung to the family as Brand Ambassador. Here’s a special message from the actress to you.”

Announcing the news, the brand shared that the actor embodies the values that define Charles and Keith’s fashion theme and spirit of modern femininity, creativity, and confidence. ​ Also read | Halleluja Hallyu: Inside India’s Korean Kraze, the third K-Pop Wave!

Charles & Keith has a new face now. South Korean actor Kim You Jung, known for her roles in K-Dramas such as My Demon and 20th Century Girl, joins the Charles & Keith family as a brand ambassador.

Who is Kim You Jung? Kim You Jung is a South Korean actress who began her career as a model at the age of 4. Later, she became one of the most in-demand child actors in South Korea. She debuted as a model for a confectionery brand, and by the time she was in fifth grade, she had already appeared in 13 television dramas and 15 films.

You Jung rose to popularity in 2012 when she starred in the fantasy period drama Moon Embracing the Sun. (2012). She landed her first major adult leading role in the historical romance Love in the Moonlight (2016). She was born in Seongdong District, Seoul, South Korea, on September 22, 1999, as the youngest of three siblings.

You Jung also featured in international projects following her lead role in the Netflix coming-of-age film 20th Century Girl (2022) and the hit supernatural drama My Demon (2023). In 2017, she became the youngest person ever to appear in the Top 10 of the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, ranking 8th at 17. Over the years, she has won multiple SBS Drama Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, and APAN Star Awards.