Chinese entrepreneur once neglected as a child builds fashion brand generating $36 million in sales

A businesswoman from central China who grew up in a family that valued sons over daughters has transformed her life story into a thriving e commerce fashion empire. After personal struggles and business losses, a Chinese entrepreneur created a successful fashion empire, reaching $36 million sales. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

As per a report by South China Morning Post, Huang Xuanni, 44, grew up in a rural family in Binzhou, Hunan province, where she was the overlooked sixth daughter among seven children. Her parents, who lavished attention on their only son, left Huang to eat alone on the doorstep and rarely remembered her name.

Mainland reports recount a heartbreaking moment in her childhood when her parents abandoned her on a mountain after she fell ill. A passing stranger rescued her and returned her home. In her only childhood photograph, Huang’s grandmother lovingly holds her younger brother while Huang is relegated to the edge of the chair.

Huang said her secondary school was far from home, requiring her to trek nearly three hours over the mountains. With just one yuan in weekly pocket money, she brought food to school only to have her rice frequently stolen by classmates.

Breaking free and taking risks Determined to change her fate, Huang enrolled at Hunan Agricultural University, where she studied animal science. After graduating, she married her boyfriend and relocated to Shenzhen for a job in logistics. However, her marriage led to depression and domestic violence. Following her divorce and the loss of custody of her daughter, Huang chose to rebuild her life on her own terms.

In 2015, she left her job and invested 50,000 yuan in a clothing store on Taobao, one of China’s largest online shopping platforms owned by Alibaba. That year marked a shift in China’s e commerce landscape from low prices to quality driven growth.

Within a month, sales exceeded 100,000 yuan, SCMP reported. However, by 2017, poor decisions left her with five million yuan in debt.

Reinvention and global success Undeterred, Huang immersed herself in books on brand management, business and fashion design. In 2020, she launched her own brand, Mix Selection, focusing on high quality materials and elegant designs for petite women, while embracing the neo Chinese fashion trend.

By November 2023, the brand’s neo Chinese dresses had generated more than 8.7 million yuan in sales. By 2025, annual sales surpassed 250 million yuan (US$36 million), with nearly two million followers worldwide.

Reflecting on her journey, Huang told mainland media, “I want to tell those girls like me, suffocated by family and marriage, not to give up. Just hold on a little longer and there is hope.”

She now plans to launch an online entrepreneurship course for the clothing industry, aiming to turn her story into light for more women.