China boy sues dad over using his $11,500 ‘red packet money’ for remarriage

A 10-year-old boy in China has taken his own father to court after discovering that his savings of more than $11,500 (approximately INR 10 lakh) in red packet money were spent on his father’s remarriage ceremony. During the legal proceedings, the court ruled that red packet money given during festivals is legally considered the child’s personal property. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The boy, known as Xiaohui, had been saving money from Chinese New Year red envelopes given by relatives and family friends over several years.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, his father had opened a bank account specially for him to store the lucky money.

Every Chinese New Year, children, even unmarried adults, usually receive red envelopes with lucky money, symbolising good wishes for the year ahead.

However, after his parents divorced, Xiaohui’s father later withdrew all the savings, including interest, and used the funds to pay for his wedding expenses when he decided to remarry.

Court orders dad to repay: When Xiaohui moved to live with his mother after the remarriage, she discovered the missing savings. Xiaohui then asked his father to return the money, but the request was refused.

His father argued that the red packet money came from his own social circle and was meant to be returned to the child only when he became an adult.

Left with no other option, Xiaohui filed a lawsuit. During the legal proceedings, the court ruled that red packet money given during festivals is legally considered the child’s personal property.

Judges said that although parents can manage their children’s money to protect their interests, they cannot use it for personal spending.

The court ordered Xiaohui’s father to return the full amount of 82,750 yuan (around 10 lakh), including both the original money and interest.

Legal experts said the ruling reinforces child property rights under Chinese civil law, which allows children above eight years old to have some control over their personal funds.

Social media reacts: The case has also sparked online debate. Many social media users criticised the father’s decision, saying parents should protect their children’s savings. Others questioned his financial situation and his decision to remarry while using his son’s money.

One of the users commented, “How desperate is he after the divorce? Using his son’s savings to remarry, he is really a genius.”

A second user commented, “If you insist that the child’s lucky money is actually a social gift from the adults, then half of it should belong to the child’s mother. This man clearly wants to pocket it all himself.”

“If he is that broke, why is he remarrying? How did someone still agree to marry a person like this?” another user commented.