Chinese man breaks girlfriend’s bone by accident, then stages car crash to claim insurance

A couple in China has been arrested for allegedly faking a car crash to claim insurance compensation following a serious injury to the woman. Wang and Lan were recently arrested on suspicion of insurance fraud.((Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed Wang, allegedly broke his girlfriend’s chest bone during a prank and later faked a car accident to claim insurance money. He and his girlfriend, surnamed Lan, were in a long-term relationship and lived in Panzhihua city. The couple reportedly argued frequently.

The incident dates back to June 2024, when the pair were playing outside a relative’s home. Wang allegedly jumped onto Lan’s back and asked her to carry him. The sudden pressure caused a fracture in her chest. Despite the injury, the couple did not immediately seek emergency medical help.

After searching online and realising the high cost of treatment, the couple allegedly decided to stage a traffic accident in order to file an insurance claim. Then, about an hour later, Wang drove Lan to a remote intersection. Police said he laid her against the rear of the car and made it appear as though he had accidentally hit her. The couple concealed the fact that they were in a relationship when reporting the incident.

Lan was admitted to the hospital following the staged accident. Wang allegedly persuaded the insurance company to advance tens of thousands of yuan for her treatment, citing financial hardship. After her discharge, Lan filed a claim seeking more than 200,000 yuan (around $28,000), while continuing to hide the true cause of her injuries.

What did the police find after investigation?

However, the insurer flagged several irregularities, including the close relationship between Wang and Lan, and alerted the police. Investigators found no signs of impact damage on the vehicle and noted that the alleged accident site was isolated.

Police also uncovered a history of disputes between the couple. Photographs from the scene raised further suspicion, showing Lan leaning against a pillow in what officers described as an “unnatural” position.

Following the investigation, authorities concluded that the accident had been staged. Wang and Lan were recently arrested on suspicion of insurance fraud and could face up to 10 years in prison along with a fine of 200,000 yuan if convicted.

Social media reactions

The case sparked strong reactions on Chinese social media.

“These two have no legal awareness; they are foolish criminals,” one user commented. Another wrote, “People like them are destroying social trust. Police and insurance companies are wasting huge resources on cases like this.”