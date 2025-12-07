Chinese woman spends 5 years caring for daughter-in-law in vegetative state, borrows $140,000 to fund treatment

A woman in central China has touched the hearts of social media users across the mainland after it emerged that she borrowed one million yuan (US$140,000), to care for her daughter in law who has remained in a near vegetative state for 5 years. A Chinese woman cared for her daughter in law in a vegetative state for years after a crash.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Chinese hiker uses clothing tag to help find missing children, turns online backlash into awareness)

As per a report by South China Morning Post, the woman, identified as Liu Zhenyan from Xinxiang in Henan, has shown extraordinary resolve since her daughter in law, Yuanyuan, was severely injured in a road accident on 25 June 2020.

Yuanyuan suffered grave injuries to her head, face, arms and pelvis, along with multiple fractures. Doctors performed a craniotomy, but she soon slipped into a deep coma. Four months later, she regained a faint level of consciousness. According to Henan TV, she still cannot open her mouth, turn over, dress herself or control bodily functions.

Five years of round the clock care

As per a report by SCMP, during Yuanyuan’s first year in hospital, Liu slept on a makeshift bed on the floor beside her. Her care was so meticulous that other patients assumed she was Yuanyuan’s mother rather than her mother in law. Since Yuanyuan cannot eat independently, Liu patiently opens her mouth to feed her. She bathes her regularly, knowing her daughter in law always valued cleanliness. When required, she lifts her on her back to move her.

“When Yuanyuan was injured in the accident, doctors said there was only a one per cent chance of saving her,” Liu recalled. “I remember rushing to the hospital, and hearing Yuanyuan call me Mum reaffirmed my belief that I had a responsibility to care for her, no matter how challenging the future might be.”

Liu’s son and Yuanyuan, who first met in high school, have been married for 15 years and share two children. Liu said borrowing large sums for medical bills was immensely difficult. “At times when we could not secure a loan, I wished it were me lying in bed instead of my daughter in law. I wanted my son, his wife and their two children to live happily together,” she said.

A family’s promise and a mother’s determination

As per a report by SCMP, Liu’s son has also remained steadfast. “While Yuanyuan was in the hospital, I told my son that if she did not survive, I hoped he would never remarry because I did not want my grandchildren to have a stepmother. He agreed immediately,” she revealed.

Liu said her bond with Yuanyuan had always been close. “She treated me like her mother, and I treated her like my daughter. This bond is a tradition in my family, as my own mother in law treated me well.”

Recently, Liu again stretched her resources to support a surgery to repair a section of Yuanyuan’s skull that was severely damaged in the accident. “I know Yuanyuan loves being beautiful,” Liu said. “Since she cannot move independently, I am her crutch. I do not know how long it will take for her to recover fully, but I am committed to taking care of her.”