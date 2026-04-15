Peddi release date postponed again days after Ram Charan assured otherwise, new release window announced

Recently, rumours surfaced that Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi will not hit screens on April 30, after being postponed once from its initial March release. Despite lead star Ram Charan assuring earlier this month that the film’s release would not be delayed, the team announced a postponment on Wednesday. (Also Read: Who is stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala? Detained by AP police for jokes on Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and family)

Peddi new release date announced

Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi.

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The Peddi team released press notes on social media, stating that the film's release has been pushed to June. The note reads: “Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output.”

It further reads: “With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June.” The team, however, did not announce an exact date yet, writing, “The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us.”

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{{^usCountry}} When Ram Charan assured no postponement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Ram Charan assured no postponement {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in April, Ram was promoting his cousin's sister, Niharika Konidela’s production, Rakasa. In a promotional video, he addressed rumours of the film’s postponement when he said, “It was the last day of talkie today, we wrapped up the film today. In case anyone’s feeling otherwise, it’s done. The talkie is done, and we have only one song left to shoot.” He also said later in the video, “Everyone, please promote that Peddi isn’t postponed. I’ve been hearing this rumour lately, but don’t worry, because the shooting is done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in April, Ram was promoting his cousin's sister, Niharika Konidela’s production, Rakasa. In a promotional video, he addressed rumours of the film’s postponement when he said, “It was the last day of talkie today, we wrapped up the film today. In case anyone’s feeling otherwise, it’s done. The talkie is done, and we have only one song left to shoot.” He also said later in the video, “Everyone, please promote that Peddi isn’t postponed. I’ve been hearing this rumour lately, but don’t worry, because the shooting is done.” {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, Peddi was supposed to be released on March 27, just days after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge would hit the screens. However, the release was postponed to April 30 in February, with Ram writing, “#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026.”

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu also star in the film with music by AR Rahman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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