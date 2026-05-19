Pilot killed in plane crash near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion: Here's what happened

A pilot was killed after a small aircraft crashed near a Rhode Island airport located just minutes from pop star Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion, according to local authorities and reports.

The area surrounding Swift’s mansion had also made headlines in 2025 after human remains were discovered on a nearby beach.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The crash took place Monday near Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island, close to Watch Hill, the upscale coastal neighborhood where Swift owns an eight-bedroom holiday home.

What happened?

According to the New York Post, the single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft went down while attempting to land at the airport. Investigators believe the pilot may have been forced to alter course moments before the crash.

The wreckage was later found near the wooded edge of an open field across the road from the airport.

Witnesses in the area described hearing a loud impact shortly before emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

“It was the loudest bang I’ve ever heard in my life. I thought something fell off of a truck,” local resident Kerry Vacca told WPRI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said weather conditions were calm and visibility was clear at the time of the incident. Who was the pilot? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said weather conditions were calm and visibility was clear at the time of the incident. Who was the pilot? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports identified the victim as a certified flight instructor believed to be in his 20s. He was the only person onboard the plane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports identified the victim as a certified flight instructor believed to be in his 20s. He was the only person onboard the plane. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emergency responders transported him to Westerly Hospital after the crash, but he was later pronounced dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency responders transported him to Westerly Hospital after the crash, but he was later pronounced dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials have not publicly released the pilot’s identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not publicly released the pilot’s identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Minnesota plane crash: Aircraft goes down near Crystal Airport, smoke seen rising Investigation underway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Minnesota plane crash: Aircraft goes down near Crystal Airport, smoke seen rising Investigation underway {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what led to the incident or whether mechanical issues, pilot error, or another factor may have been involved.

According to reports cited by the New York Post, Monday’s crash marked the first fatal accident linked to Westerly State Airport since November 2003, when two planes collided midair near the airport.

The incident drew attention because of its proximity to Swift’s luxury Rhode Island property in Watch Hill. The area surrounding Swift’s mansion had also made headlines in 2025 after human remains were discovered on a nearby beach during a separate investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON