Minnesota plane crash: Aircraft goes down near Crystal Airport, smoke seen rising | Watch

Early visuals from the scene showed a plume of smoke rising into the air near a residential neighborhood. Social media account Rapid Report posted on X, “Plane crash near Crystal Airport, Minnesota sends smoke plume into air” alongside a video capturing smoke rising from the crash site.

A small aircraft crashed near Crystal Airport in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota , triggering an emergency response and prompting a federal investigation as officials work to piece together what happened.

Emergency crews rush to scene According to FOX 9 Minnesota, multiple law enforcement agencies and firefighters responded to the crash site just north of Crystal Airport, near County Road 81.

A photographer from KSTP also witnessed a plume of smoke before spotting first responders surrounding what appeared to be the downed aircraft near Southbrook Park, less than a mile from the airport.

Authorities secured the area as crews began assessing the situation.

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Aircraft disappeared from radar after takeoff Preliminary information suggests the aircraft was a Beech F33A. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it has launched an investigation into the crash.

Flight tracking data indicates the plane, a 1991 Beech F33A, took off at around 11:30 am and was heading northbound before disappearing from radar shortly after departure. Traffic camera footage reviewed by local outlets showed smoke rising in the area around noon, aligning with early reports of the crash.

What remains unclear Officials have not yet confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. There is also no immediate information on injuries or fatalities.

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The cause of the crash remains unknown, and it is unclear whether any properties on the ground were affected.

The NTSB is expected to lead the investigation, which typically involves examining flight data, aircraft condition, and other contributing factors.

Authorities have described the situation as developing, with more details expected.