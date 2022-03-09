Prabhas wants to do an ‘art film’: For such a film I can’t take lot of remuneration, we can't spend so much

Actor Prabhas, who has over ₹1000 crore riding on him in terms of investment on his upcoming projects, says he doesn’t always want to do films that can match Baahubali when it comes to scale. But he has confirmed that he plans to do a small film for which he won’t charge a big remuneration and that his next project will be of comedy genre. Prabhas currently awaits the release of Radhe Shyam, in which he plays a world-famous palmist. (Also Read: Prabhas recalls his first conversation with Deepika Padukone: 'She asked me if I'm shy. I said....')

In a new interview, Prabhas has talked about doing smaller films in the future and how he still feels bogged down by the success of Baahubali films.

Prabhas has said he doesn’t want to do every film on a larger-than-life scale. He told IndianExpress.com, “When we talk about the scale of the film, I don’t want to do every film like that, I am planning a comedy film next. After every two-three larger-than-life films, I want to do something different. Maybe one day I want to do an art film, right now I am not ready, but I want to do a very realistic film which is very small. For such a film I can’t take lot of remuneration, and we can’t spend big. But I will do that (a small film), I am already planning for it, I am mentally prepared for it now."

He also admits that he feels bogged down by the success of Baahubali and how every film of his is compared to what Baahubali achieved. “Baahubali has given me so much that I don’t mind being called Baahubali for the rest of my life. But the thing is that expectations after Baahubali. It is a little hard to reach there. The pressure will always be there, suddenly a film from one state got such an immense response from the whole nation, the world, so that stress point will be there. Baahubali was so big, part one and then part two, when it still comes on TV, people call me. So, it is okay, it is my film still. The audience understands that all my films are different, that not all are going to be like Baahubali, but Baahubali will always be attached to me,” he added. (Also Read: Prabhas says he feels uncomfortable doing kissing scenes and removing shirt: 'In love story, I can't even say no')

Meanwhile, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam releases worldwide on Friday. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde.

