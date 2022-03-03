Prabhas says he feels uncomfortable doing kissing scenes and removing shirt: 'In love story, I can't even say no'

Actor Prabhas has said that he is not entirely comfortable in filming intimate scenes for his movies. The actor, who will be soon seen in Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama film opposite Pooja Hegde, said that he generally tries to avoid kissing scenes. However, he obliges to film such scenes when it's the demand of the script, and he did the same in the case of Radhe Shyam. Also Read: Prabhas asks Radhe Shyam director to take questions in Hindi: ‘Need practice’

Prabhas, who went through massive physical transformation for his films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, shared that he also feels uncomfortable in removing his shirt in front of the camera. The actor shared that on the occasion he has to film such scenes, he tries to reduce the number of people watching him on the sets.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about kissing scenes in Radhe Shyam, "Director wrote like that and it's a love story, so I can't even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed. Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let's go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything."

Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial Radhe Shyam, which also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, and Murli Sharma among others, is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Set in Europe in the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

Expressing his excitement for the film, Prabhas said, "It has a very interesting storyline. It's a war between love and destiny. There are going to be a lot of twists in the climax. My role Vikramaditya is a little complicated in the film but we have tried to put in a very realistic, subtle, calm, and also energetic. The visuals are never seen before, vintage, set in Europe."

The film is preparing for a release on March 11, after its planned release in July last year was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

