Priyanka Chopra is 'geeking out' as she proudly sports ISRO t-shirt, pouts for the camera. See pic

Priyanka Chopra has shared a new selfie on Instagram to show off her new ISRO-themed tee. She thanked her friend Natasha Pal for gifting her the red t-shirt that has Indian Space Research Organisation embossed on it.

Sharing the selfie on Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “ISRO in swag. Geeking out. Thank you @natasha.pal.” She is seen winking and pouting for the camera in a red tee, pointing at ‘ISRO’ written on it. Her highlighted locks steal attention in the pic.

She shared another picture to give a closer look at ‘Indian Space Research Organisation Est 1969’ tag on the tee, alongwith heart icons, clapping and bicep icons.

Priyanka Chopra has shared two pics on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka is currently soaking in motherhood after welcoming her first child last month. She and husband Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child via surrogacy. In a joint statement, Nick and Priyanka had written, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka is now set to star alongside actor Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action film Ending Things. As per Deadline, the storyline of the movie revolves around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her "business" partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup - and their last job together - they must join forces for one last night out.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce the film with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie's Make It With Gravy Productions.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, and has wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

