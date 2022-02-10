A glimpse of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ home in his first post since baby’s birth, fans call him ‘daddy Nick’. Watch

Days after Priyanka Chopra returned to social media, husband Nick Jonas is also back on Instagram after the couple announced the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed their first child in January and had requested for privacy.

Nick posted a video on Instagram, originally posted on TikTok, to share a glimpse of his “Morning mood”. As a voice asks him what he ‘woke up feeling like’, he answers, “Let's make a great day”.

He is seen in a white tee and green shirt, sipping coffee at his Los Angeles home. A semi-open space is seen behind him with white curtains, a television and sitting area, which opens in the garden. Nick is seen sipping coffee in the patio as some greenery is also seen nearby while sunlight falls on him through the glass ceiling.

Several of his fans called him “daddy” in the comments section. A fan reacted, “Ok daddy” while another called him “A father figure!!!” A fan also asked, “How's your baby?”

Priyanka and Nick shared a note on January 22 to announce the birth of their child. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Few days ago, Priyanka had shared her first pictures after the announcement. She had shared two mirror selfies, clicked in a car and captioned them, “The light feels right.” After keeping a low profile post the announcement, Priyanka and Nick were spotted on an outing last week. Both were in casuals.

Priyanka and Nick gave a much clear glimpse of their Los Angeles home when they hosted the Diwali bash at their place. It was a star-studded affair with all from John Legend, Chrissy Teigen to Lilly Singh in attendance.

