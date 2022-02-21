Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hold hands as they spend their ‘favourite kind of Sunday’ together. See pic
entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hold hands as they spend their ‘favourite kind of Sunday’ together. See pic

Priyanka Chopra has shared a romantic picture from her Sunday outing with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram Stories.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on Sunday. 
Published on Feb 21, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been keeping a low profile after welcoming ther first child in January. The couple, who seem to be keeping busy with parenting duties, stepped out on Sunday. 

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their outing and wrote “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She is seen holding Nick Jonas' hand as he is driving a car.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo on Instagram Stories. 

The couple had announced the birth of their child via surrogacy on January 22 this year. They had shared a joint statement on their respective social media pages. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

RELATED STORIES

They are yet to confirm the gender or name of the child. They have also not posted any pictures of the little one. 

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick had made a rare appearance in public. The two were spotted together with masks. While Priyanka was in a striped track suit and a big handbag, Nick was in casuals. 

Priyanka recently signed an action film titled Ending Things with Anthony Mackie. According to Deadline, the film will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan. It will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out post birth of first child, fans say ‘hope to see them with baby soon'. See pics

The actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections which also starred Keanu Reeves. She has wrapped up the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film, Jee Le Zaraaa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra pics
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP