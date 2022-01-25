Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas spent months making LA home 'family-friendly' before birth of their baby: report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy recently. The couple surprised fans when they announced this on their social media in a joint statement on Saturday. However, sources have said they had been planning for the baby for quite sometime. A new report claims that the couple spent considerable amount of time making their Los Angeles mansion baby-friendly over the last year.

On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick took to their Instagram to share this statement, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

A recent report in People Magazine quotes a source saying that Nick and Priyanka had bought their mansion in Los Angeles' Encino in 2019, keeping children in mind. "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery," the report quotes the source as saying.

The report adds that Priyanka and Nick "spent months renovating the house," after moving in since "they wanted to make it more family-friendly".

Priyanka and Nick had bought the house in 2019. The house broke records for being the most expensive home ever sold in Encino at $20 million. Reports have said this home has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with a vast outdoor space, an indoor gym, an infinity pool and a backyard that looks out onto the city.

While Priyanka and Nick have not divulged their baby's sex as of yet, reports have claimed that the couple's newborn is a girl. Priyanka's cousin actor Meera Chopra seemingly confirmed this in an interaction.

Reportedly, the baby was born 12 weeks premature and right now, Priyanka and Nick are waiting for her to be healthy enough to be transported to Los Angeles before they can take their child home.

