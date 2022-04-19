Priyanka Chopra's film It’s All Coming Back To Me gets a release date; Sam Heughan shares first still, deletes it later

Priyanka Chopra's first official still from her upcoming Hollywood film, It’s All Coming Back To Me, is out. Actor Sam Heughan, who stars opposite Priyanka, shared the picture from the film which was earlier titled, Text For You. However, he later deleted the post. The film will be releasing on February 10 next year and is titled after Celine Dion's popular song from her 1996 album, Falling Into You. Also read: Vishal Bharadwaj praises 'desi food with a twist' as he visits Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, she reacts

Sharing the still on Instagram, Sam Heughan had written, “'It’s all coming back to me' (heart emoticon). With the brilliant @priyankachopra and of course, music by @celinedion February 10th 2023.”

Sam Heughan shared a still from It's All Coming Back To Me but deleted it later.

Fans of the two reacted to the still with excitement. A fan wrote in the comments section, “So excited to finally see a date attached to this project!” Another commented, “So excited to see this movie. Congratulations Sam.” One more said, “Looking forward to seeing this next year. Blessings.” A comment also read, “And we have a date....perfect for a Valentine date.”

Though Sam Heughan deleted his post about the release date, Deadline also reported that the film will release on February 10 next year. Earlier, during an interview with ET Canada, Sam had said that he was in awe of Priyanka. He also said that she was “so beautiful, so wonderful and such a good human being”.

It's All Coming Back To Me is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, itself based on Sofie Cramer's novel. It revolves around a woman who sends text to the cellphone of her dead boyfriend but connects with a similar heartbroken person who has been re-assigned the phone number.

Directed by Jim Strouse, the romantic drama also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie. The film has been shot in London and the US.

Besides It’s All Coming Back To Me, Priyanka also has Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, web series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She has few other projects in the pipeline as well.

