Rahul Dev:Today I can say that my mind is at peace

Actor Rahul Dev, who has been in the industry for over two decades, is glad about the kind of work coming his way these days has changed drastically. Rahul Dev

“The projects that are offered to me make me very happy. This is the kind of work all actors would want to do at some point in their careers. Though there was no dearth of work, the kind of characters that were coming my way did not get me noticed, so I picked up work in other industries where I earned a name for myself. That’s how things began to change for me in the Hindi film industry too. I got a chance to try my hand at web projects. I never thought I could an opportunity to play the kind of roles where I can experiment and explore including Wazir Khan in The Empire and most recent being a cop Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,” says actor on his visit to Lucknow.

For Dev it’s working on the set that keeps him going. “Kaam karta hoon, khushi apne aap milti hai.

Nothing can make me happier than being in front of the camera. Of late, when I did a Punjabi film Mastaney, the premise brought along a story that I have closely followed and then I got an opportunity to be a part of the hit franchise Welcome 3 that will be a fun riot. There was a time I was sitting home with no work. So woh bhi time jiya hai maine, but today I can say that my mind is at peace.”

Recently Dev tried his hand in documentary making. “The documentary The Sound of Grace was made for my spiritual guru as a small token from me. But it turned out really well and so I think I can try going behind the camera someday. It’s something I enjoyed doing, the way acting is rewarding for me as a profession this, too, will be promising. It will take time to happen as of now, ” the actor signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail