Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha waves to the paparazzi, says ‘bye bye’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her two-year-old daughter Samisha on Saturday. The little one waved to the photographers and said “bye bye”.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 11:20 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shilpa Shetty's two-year-old daughter Samisha is growing up fast and already knows how to greet the paparazzi. The mother and daughter were recently spotted in Mumbai. As the photographers said “bye bye” to the little one, she also waved and said “bye bye” to them. Samisha was dressed in a blue frock and had her hair tied in two ponytails. Also read: Inside Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s birthday bash: Raqesh Bapat feeds her cake, Shamita Shetty gives a hug

A video of Shilpa and Samisha was shared by a paparazzi account. Shilpa, who was in a striped top and black track pants, held Samisha's hand as they walked out of their car.

Several fans showered Samisha with love and commented, “So cute.” Many others called her “cutie”. One more fan said, “Kitni cute hai (how cute is she).” Few others also said “bye bye” in the comments section. 

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra welcomed Samisha via surrogacy. They also have a nine-year-old son Viaan. As Samisha turned two this month, Shilpa shared a candid video from her play time along with a note. She wrote, "Mine! You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.....#SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed."

They also threw a teddy themed party for Samisha. Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat were also a part of the celebrations.

Shipa is currently a judge on reality show, India's Got Talent, along with other judges Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. She often shares funny behind-the-scene videos from the show on her Instagram page. 

