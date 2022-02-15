Samisha swats away Raj Kundra’s hand from Shilpa Shetty, showers her with kisses and declares ‘mine’. Watch cute video

Shilpa Shetty wished her daughter Samisha a happy birthday as she turned two years old with a cute video. The clip also featured Raj Kundra.

In the video, Samisha could be seen resting her head on Shilpa’s knee. When Raj put his hand on Shilpa’s leg, Samisha swatted it away multiple times and declared ‘mine’. Samisha got competitive with Raj and they both could be seen kissing Shilpa’s knee several times. “Awww, my Samisha,” Shilpa said.

“MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2,” Shilpa captioned her Instagram post. She added hashtags such as ‘two much happiness’ and ‘blessed’.

Shilpa and Raj, who also have a nine-year-old son named Viaan, welcomed Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy. In her post announcing her daughter’s birth, Shilpa had revealed the meaning behind her unique name. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family,” she had written.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa said that she was trying to have a second child ‘for the longest time’ but suffered a few miscarriages because of her autoimmune disorder. She said that she explored the idea of adoption as well. “At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route,” she said.

