Shruti Haasan opens up on dealing with PCOS, endometriosis: ‘My body isn’t perfect right now but heart is’

Shruti Haasan recently shared an Instagram post from one of her workout sessions, where she opened up about dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. The actor, who has been vocal about her fitness journey, told fans about how she was dealing with these disorders, and how she keeps herself positive through it all. Also read: Shruti Haasan reveals how Kamal Haasan, Sarika reacted to her going to therapy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Shruti shared a video of herself working out on Instagram Reels. In the video, Shruti – dressed in a black tank top and lowers – could be seen in a gym, performing various exercises. In the caption of the post, the actor talked about facing hormonal issues during her workout.

She wrote, “Work out with! me I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say ‘thank you’ by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor added that she knew her body wasn’t perfect right now but she has chosen to have healthy outlook about it instead of worrying about it. She added, “My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow!!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me. So, I’m so happy to share this with all of you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans applauded Shruti’s take on dealing with the disorders and her positive outlook. One fan commented, “Keep it up, continuously.” Another wrote, “Impressive attitude.” Many others praised Shruti’s workout as well.

Shruti was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, and Gauahar Khan. The actor has two releases lined up for this year--Waltair Veerayya and an untitled project starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. She will also be seen in Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar, which will release next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON