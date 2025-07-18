Stream Akshay Kumar’s popular films as Housefull 5 lands on OTT

Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, is finally out on Prime Video. However, both versions of the film are currently on rent; they will be available for all subscribers from August 1. The film, which received mixed responses during its theatrical release, its now time to see how the film performs as it is out on OTT. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and others. Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5

As Housefull 5 is out on OTT, watch Akshay Kumar’s popular films on OTTplay Premium!

5 popular films of Akshay Kumar on OTTplay Premium

Phir Hera Pheri

Phir Hera Pheri is a sequel to the popular Hera Pheri. The story begins with Raju, Shyam, and Baburao enjoying their new wealth from the events of the previous film, but their luxury is fleeting. The trio then embarks on a chaotic journey to recover their lost money, encountering various strange characters along the way. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty and is directed by Priyadarshan.

Pad Man

Pad Man is based on the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social worker who invented a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Lakshmikant Chauhan (based on Muruganantham), Sonam Kapoor as Pari, and Radhika Apte as Gayatri. The story revolves around Lakshmikant's journey to create affordable sanitary napkins for women after realizing his wife's unhealthy habits due to the high price of pads.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The story revolves around Keshav (Akshay Kumar), from a village near Mathura, who falls in love with and marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). The main conflict arises on their wedding night when Jaya discovers the lack of a toilet in Keshav's house, a common problem in their region where many families lack access to proper sanitation. It is their journey of raising awareness about health and finally building a toilet.

Sangharsh

The story of Sangharsh revolves around a CBI officer who enlists the help of a criminal to catch a serial child killer. The story centers on CBI officer Reet Oberoi, who seeks the help of imprisoned genius professor Aman Varma, who seeks help in catching child-sacrificing religious extremist Lajja Shankar Pandey. It features stars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Ashutosh Rana.

Aitraaz

Aitraaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, revolves around Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar), a successful engineer, who is falsely accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend Sonia Roy (Priyanka Chopra), who is now married to her boss. The story develops into a courtroom drama where Raj's wife Priya (Kareena Kapoor) stands up for him against the charges, challenging social norms about power and consent.