Taapsee Pannu says AQI crisis inevitable, clean air not a luxury

Taapsee Pannu, having grown up in Delhi and now living in Mumbai shares a close connection to both cities. With AQI levels reaching hazardous levels in both cities recently, speaking to us the actor says, "It's not like we all didn't see this coming. I think everyone who says they weren't anticipating this to happen was either unreasonably optimistic or living under a rock." Taapsee Pannu

The actor stresses that the right to clean air isn't a luxury but a basic right, a cause she has been raising concern about for quite some time. She says, "I wonder what exactly we are working so hard and earning for when we can’t even afford clean air? We are putting ourselves through inhuman conditions and especially the older and future generations. What I foresee is that all people who can afford and have means, will slowly start leaving to places which makes basic living possible. And as always those who will suffer the most will be the poor and marginal class who don’t have anywhere to go. It's time we start taking public health and the environment concerns seriously."

On Sunday, Mumbai's air quality was predominantly in the Unhealthy (151-200) category across most locations. Delhi was experiencing significantly worse air quality, predominantly in the Severe (301-400) or Very Poor (201-300) categories.