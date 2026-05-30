Aamir Khan texts Suriya on Karuppu success; Trisha Krishnan film grosses 300 crore worldwide and beats Vijay's Varisu

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu has become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies by crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. The filmmaker-actor recently revealed that Aamir Khan was one of the many celebrities who reached out to the film’s team to congratulate them on the success.

Aamir Khan texted Suriya on Karuppu’s success

Aamir Khan called Suriya after the release of RJ Balaji's Karuppu. (AFP/PTI)

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Balaji spoke about Karuppu’s success on Cinema Vikatan’s YouTube channel and revealed that Aamir and Silambarasan TR are among the celebrities who recently reached out to the film’s team. “After the release of Karuppu, Aamir Khan texted Suriya sir, and he forwarded the message to me. Silambarasan TR also called and wished me. Moreover, many big directors reached out too,” said the filmmaker-actor.

He also believed that Karuppu only achieved such success despite mixed reviews and criticism on social media, admitting that the film’s first half carried it. “I communicated the film correctly. Otherwise, I couldn’t have stood up against the criticism from today’s social media. People trust me, so I need to tell the truth. We presented a good story in the first half. That’s why, even though there wasn’t much story in the second half, audiences still enjoyed it,” said Balaji.

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Balaji also told THR India that Rajinikanth had appreciated Karuppu. He said, “Whenever a good film is released, Rajinikanth watches it and personally congratulates the film crew either in person or over the phone. He called me to congratulate me. In his signature style, he said, Balaji, super…super…super, you have achieved it. What a huge hit! We will meet again soon.” Karuppu grosses ₹ 300 crore worldwide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Balaji also told THR India that Rajinikanth had appreciated Karuppu. He said, “Whenever a good film is released, Rajinikanth watches it and personally congratulates the film crew either in person or over the phone. He called me to congratulate me. In his signature style, he said, Balaji, super…super…super, you have achieved it. What a huge hit! We will meet again soon.” Karuppu grosses ₹ 300 crore worldwide {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This comes as Karuppu has grossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide since its release on May 15. In 15 days, the Suriya and Trisha-starrer has beaten the lifetime collection of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2023 hit Varisu. Balaji announced on Friday that the film crossed the milestone, writing, “#Karuppu 300* not out (fire emojis) @Suriya_offl (heart emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes as Karuppu has grossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide since its release on May 15. In 15 days, the Suriya and Trisha-starrer has beaten the lifetime collection of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2023 hit Varisu. Balaji announced on Friday that the film crossed the milestone, writing, “#Karuppu 300* not out (fire emojis) @Suriya_offl (heart emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

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This means that Karuppu has beaten the lifetime collection of Varisu, which stood at ₹297.55 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has yet to beat the collections of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s 2024 hit Amaran, which has a ₹333.67 crore haul. Karuppu tells the story of a guardian deity who takes on a human form as an advocate to weed out corruption in the judicial system. Suriya plays the titular Karuppusamy, Trisha plays Preethi, and Balaji plays the antagonist, Baby Kannan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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