Aarti's mother Sujatha Vijayakumar reveals why daughter asked 40 lakh per month in divorce case; Ravi Mohan hits back

Ever since actor Ravi Mohan announced his divorce from Aarti Ravi in 2024 after 15 years of marriage, their contentious divorce proceedings have made the news. The latest being that Aarti filed a plea seeking ₹40 lakh per month in maintenance, which the court turned down. After her mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, held a press meet to clarify the financials, Ravi hit back with a cryptic note.

What did Sujatha Vijaykumar say?

Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan were married for 15 years and have 2 sons.

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Addressing the media in Chennai, Sujatha clarified that Aarti had filed a plea for ₹40 lakh monthly maintenance not just for herself. She accused Ravi of leaving the family in debt, which affected their kids’ schooling. “Aarti didn’t ask for the 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt that was caused by him, because of which the bank even issued a japti notice. The children now don’t have money for school fees, food, or tuition,” she claimed.

She broke down the financials, particularly regarding Aarti and Ravi’s sons, Aarav and Ayaan, and their schools. “The children have been studying in American schools. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is ₹86 lakh annually, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been told to give ₹3 lakh to Aarti and ₹1 lakh per month to each kid. He also has to pay for the kids' extracurricular activities.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sujatha also denied that her daughter hadn’t allowed Ravi to meet their children. The producer claimed that Aarti approached the court herself to allow him to see his kids. How did Ravi Mohan reply? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sujatha also denied that her daughter hadn’t allowed Ravi to meet their children. The producer claimed that Aarti approached the court herself to allow him to see his kids. How did Ravi Mohan reply? {{/usCountry}}

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In a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories, Ravi wrote, “Happy Friendship Day my dearest people. Thank you for standing by me like true friends. It is unfortunate that some people continue to act in ways that amount to contempt of court.” Without naming anyone in the post, he added, “As for me, I want to make one things clear: the 4 of us will not ever be in the same room together as long as I am alive. Stay happy always and choose your friends wisely.”

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Ravi Mohan's cryptic note about the court case.

Ravi also posted a video of himself dancing in joy and a picture with his parents, Mohan and Varalakshmi, and brother, filmmaker Mohan Raja, writing, “Met my fam last night and showed them a glimpse of the movie and music from my Directorial Debut: An Ordinary Man, coming to you soon with all my heart. And how my fam cheered for me, especially appa.. is what I pray every child in this world receives from their parents. Grateful that God is winning.”

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What did the court say?

According to IE, the Chennai Family Welfare Court rejected Aarti’s plea for ₹40 lakh per month during the divorce proceedings with Ravi in July. Instead, the actor was asked to pay an interim sum of ₹3 lakh per month to Aarti until the proceedings conclude. The court also stated that there should be no restriction on the children meeting their father. This comes after Ravi previously alleged that he wasn’t being allowed to meet them.

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Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009, and he announced their separation in September 2024. She later claimed that he made the announcement without her knowledge or consent. The actor also made news after his girlfriend, healer-musician Keneeshaa Francis, seemingly broke off with him in May and moved out of Chennai.