Actor Arundhathi Nair on ventilator after road accident, says sister Arathy: ‘She is fighting for her life’

Recently, there were reports that actor Arundhathi Nair met with a bike accident. There were numerous reports that the actor met with an accident on March 14, with her sister Arathy now putting out a statement on Instagram on Monday (March 18). (Also Read: Vijay Antony’s performance in Saithan stunned me: Director) Arundhathi's sister Arathy confirmed that the actor met with an accident recently(Instagram)

‘She is critically injured’

Arathy tagged Arundhathi and wrote on Instagram that her sister did meet with an accident three days ago and that her health is critical. She wrote, “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago, (sic)” adding, “She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum. (sic)” She wrote in the caption while sharing the statement, “We Need your prayers and Support for her speery recovery.”

India Today reports that the accident took place at the Kovalam bypass with Arundhathi sustaining injuries to her head. She was travelling with her brother when the accident took place. They were returning home after giving an interview to a YouTube channel.

Wishes for recovery have been pouring in for the actor under the post. “Hope she gets well soon. Our thoughts and prayers with you,” wrote a fan, while another wrote, “Ayyo really sad to see this. May god give her the strength to recover soon.” Numerous fans asked her to ‘get well soon’ with some asking others to ‘pray for her recovery’ at places of worship.

About Arundhathi

Arundhathi debuted in 2014 with the Tamil film Pongi Ezhu Manohara. She went on to act in films like Saithan and Pistha. She debuted in Malayalam in 2018 with the film Ottakoru Kaamukan in which she was paired with Shine Tom Chacko and was last seen in the 2023 film Aayiram Porkaasukal. She also acted in the Malayalam TV show Kerala Samajam from 2019-20. In 2021 she starred in the Malayalam web-series Padmini and the Tamil show Don’t Think.

