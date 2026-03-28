Actor Vijay pushed at Chennai Secretariat amid crowd, urges fair treatment for TVK campaigns ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Actor-turned-politician Vijay faced crowd chaos while visiting the State Secretariat in Chennai to address election concerns.
Actor‑turned‑politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was pushed amid heavy crowding as he arrived at the State Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday to meet the State Chief Election Commissioner. Several videos surfaced online showing Vijay repeatedly pushed and jostled by supporters and media personnel, creating chaotic scenes at the entrance while security personnel struggled to manage the crowd.
Vijay gets pushed at the Chennai Secretariat
As Vijay tried to enter the Secretariat to raise his concerns, he was pushed by the crowd at multiple points, according to eyewitness posts on social media. His visit comes amid TVK’s ongoing agitation against what it describes as “unfair restrictions” by secondary election officials. The party has alleged that election authorities denied permission for its campaign events at several locations, including Perambur in north Chennai, despite applications being submitted well in advance. This includes a planned rally at Mullai Nagar Junction that was refused permission at the last moment. As reported by The Times of India, denial of permissions for both a candidate introduction event and a campaign rally has posed a major setback for TVK’s poll efforts.
Local authorities respond to claims of obstruction
Local authorities have rejected claims of deliberate obstruction. According to the DTNEXT report, the Greater Chennai Corporation stated that only routine civic repairs were underway at the sites in question, and that the refusal of campaign permissions was administratively made by the returning officer responsible for the constituency. Officials emphasised that procedures for denial were standard and not targeted at any single party.
Vijay, on the other hand, emphasised that TVK seeks a level playing field under the Model Code of Conduct as the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections draw near. The dispute highlights TVK's growing political momentum and the challenges new parties face in navigating bureaucratic and administrative hurdles.
Vijay’s latest Jana Nayagan update
While Vijay stays active in politics, his upcoming Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, remains unreleased. Originally set for a Pongal 2026 release, the film was postponed due to CBFC certification issues, partly linked to its political content. An official release date has not yet been announced, with industry insiders expecting it after the elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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