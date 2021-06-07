Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / After Seeman, Tamil filmmaker Cheran calls for a ban on The Family Man 2
The Family Man 2 began streaming from June 4 on Amazon Prime.
tamil cinema

After Seeman, Tamil filmmaker Cheran calls for a ban on The Family Man 2

  • Filmmaker Cheran said he had also unsubscribed to Amazon Prime which is currently streaming The Family Man 2.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Filmmaker Cheran on Monday took to Twitter calling for a ban on the second season of The Family Man 2. He said the show misrepresents the history behind the fight for the liberation of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Cheran said he has also unsubscribed to Amazon Prime which is currently streaming The Family Man 2. The filmmaker is popular for Tamil films Autograph, Bharathi Kannamma, Porkkaalam and Vetri Kodi Kattu among others.

Cheran’s call comes a couple of days after actor-politician Seeman sought a ban on the show for slandering Tamils. Seeman also urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and stop the show from airing.

He said that the web series Family Man 2 has to be ignored because it inaccurately represents the history of the movement that fought for the liberation of Tamil race in Sri Lanka. Cheran added that he won’t subscribe to Amazon Prime till the show goes off-air.

The Raj & DK show features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead while the second season also stars Samantha Akkineni as a Sri Lankan Tamil. The show premiered on June 4 on Amazon Prime.

Since the release of the show, several netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the show. Family Man 2 against Tamils hashtag began trending on Twitter.

