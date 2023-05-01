Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening. See pics

A special screening of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 was held at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran, Anil Kapoor, Madhoo, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, and Prosenjit Chatterjee among many other celebrities attended the screening. (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide)

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, and Vikram attended the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

For the event, Aishwarya Rai wore a black and golden suit while Aaradhya Bachchan was seen in a denim outfit. Vikram opted for a black shirt, pants, and dark sunglasses. Anil Kapoor wore a printed black shirt and pants. Prosenjit opted for a blue hoodie and pants. Bobby Deol flashed the thumbs-up sign from inside his car as he arrived for the screening in a black shirt and pants.

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen smiling from inside her car as she wore a blue and pink suit and matched it with traditional jewellery. Shriya Saran posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the event. She was seen in a white shirt and black skirt. Madhoo was also seen in a black top and denims. Kartik Aaryan opted for a yellow shirt and blue denims as he arrived for the event.

Celebrities at Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening in Mumbai.

More celebrities at Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which released in theatres on April 28, has already earned ₹100 crore at the global box office. The second part of the film hit the screens in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production house, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page. "Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully," the banner said in the tweet.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's hugely popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others. The film is considered one of the most expensive movies ever made with a reported budget of ₹500 crore.

The period action epic chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.

