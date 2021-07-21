Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resumes shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: report

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays dual roles in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, has joined back the sets of the movie on Wednesday in Puducherry where the makers are currently filming.

As per reports, Aishwarya has resumed shooting for the project. She joined the crew in Puducherry to complete her portion in the movie.

A report by Sify.com has confirmed that Aishwarya Rai has joined the sets.

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled a new poster and announced that the first part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the screens in 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan, originally written by Kalki, tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. It’s worth mentioning that filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been planning to adapt Ponniyin Selvan as a film for many years.

In the film, Aishwarya is rumoured to be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (a role played by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), and her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi. Apparently, Aishwarya is pumped up about playing dual roles and immediately jumped at the opportunity when she was offered.

Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project on a lavish scale. The film, which has music by AR Rahman, also stars Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The film’s title poster was unveiled earlier last year in January. The film went on the floors in Thailand where a major portion of the movie has been shot.

The poster features a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words Beginning of the Golden Era.