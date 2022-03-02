Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's first look for Ponniyin Selvan: I unveiled, Mani Ratnam film gets release date

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s long-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I will release worldwide on September 30, it was announced on Wednesday. Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The film's team announced the release date along with the first look posters of the film’s lead actors, including Aishwarya Rai, in a series of tweets. In the film, Aishwarya plays a double role. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai gives update about Ponniyin Selvan release with new poster, fans say ‘looking forward to this masterpiece’)

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions also unveiled the first look posters of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan. The team only revealed one of the characters of Aishwarya. The film is backed by Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions.

The tweet from Lyca Productions read, "Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! #PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @MadrasTalkies." The makers took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film on the occasion of Subaskaran's birthday.

The film’s title poster was unveiled January in 2020. Immediately, the film had gone on the floors in Thailand where a major portion of the first schedule was shot before it was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The poster featured a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’. The novel chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The film has music by A R Rahman while Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. Sreekar Prasad was in charge of editing, Thota Tharani was roped in for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues. Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel.

The cast so far includes Aishwarya, Vikram Prabhu, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. Last July, it was announced that Ponniyin Selvan - I will be released in 2022 but no date was mentioned.

