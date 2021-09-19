Aishwarya Rai gives update about Ponniyin Selvan release with new poster, fans say ‘looking forward to this masterpiece’

Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share an update about Ponniyin Selvan. She shared a new poster of the period epic, directed by Mani Ratnam, announcing that the shoot was complete. While the release date is yet to be revealed, the poster said that the film will be out in ‘summer 2022’.

The poster did not feature any of its lead actors but just the hilt of a sword. Aishwarya shared it on Instagram along with a number of emojis, including rainbow, sparkle and heart.

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. “Congrats Aishwarya and good luck, can’t wait to see you more again,” one wrote. “Looking forward to this masterpiece,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart, fire and clapping emojis on the post.

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya’s comeback to acting after four years; she was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan in 2018. The film is reportedly being made in two parts, and the first instalment will be out next summer.

Earlier, in July, Aishwarya shared a poster of Ponniyin Selvan and wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1.” The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Mohan Babu, among others.

Aishwarya, who was launched in films by Mani Ratnam, talked about her experience of working with him on Ponniyin Selvan. In an earlier interview with The Hindu, she was asked about having to not only do a lot of research for her character but also work on the Tamil language. “Working with him (Mani) is like going back to school, and whatever you’re saying goes with the territory,” she said.

Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil historical fiction novel, which tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, who was later crowned as Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The film is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

