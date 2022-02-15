Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on giving love a second chance: Love has nothing to do with one person

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has had a tumultuous start to the new year with her personal life thrust into the spotlight following the announcement of her split from actor Dhanush and her health becoming a discussion point after contracting Covid-19. She, on the other hand, is not in a mood to dodge the curve ball that life has thrown at her.

“I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us,” says Aishwaryaa when asked about the rough start.

After 18 years of togetherness, she and Dhanush announced their split last month, stating that they want to take time to understand themselves as individuals for the better.

Quiz her about how her journey of self discovery is going, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, shares, “It is the same position that I said at that time… I’m learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn.”

Opening up about changing the definition of love for her, the 40-year-old says, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me”.

Ask her if she is open to finding love all over again, The mother of two once again points out about love being a generic emotion for her, and says, “I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love,” she expresses.

Aishwaryaa, who is a woman of few words, is moving forward by focusing on her career as she heals on a personal level and regains her health after recovering from Covid-19. However, returning to work after being hospitalised has been difficult.

“It is not easy as Covid hits you really badly. I feel everybody needs to be very careful because if it hits you, it hits you hard. So, yes, coming back was a challenge, but I am better, and I have my team supporting me in this journey,” says the director, who is presently working on her debut Hindi single, a romantic song, Musafir.

