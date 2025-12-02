Ajith Kumar asks fans not to shout as they spot him at Murugan temple in Malaysia ahead of endurance race. Watch

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is in Malaysia for the Michelin 12H Malaysia Endurance Race at the Sepang International Circuit. The actor who went to Malaysia last week recently visited the Murugan temple at Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur. Videos and pictures of him at the temple have surfaced on social media, with one of them showing him asking fans not to shout inside the temple premises. Pictures and videos of Ajith Kumar visiting Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur are doing the rounds on social media.

Ajith Kumar asks fans not to shout at Malaysian temple

The video currently circulating on social media shows Ajith dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, with sunglasses on his head. The actor smiles as he’s greeted by fans, but is soon seen gesturing to them to calm down and asking them not to shout inside the temple.

Another video taken at the temple shows Ajith staying for the puja and taking the aarti. Some pictures and videos also show the actor covering his shoulders with a traditional red and gold shawl as a mark of respect. The priest at the temple also performed a puja in the names of Ajith and his family members.

This is not the first time Ajith has had to ask his fans to stay calm inside a temple. Recently, when Ajith visited Tirumala, he also gestured and asked fans to calm down when they screamed after seeing him.

Recent work

Ajith was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly this year. He founded Ajith Kumar Racing and has been busy competing in endurance races worldwide for most of the year. Ajith made it clear that he will only concentrate on films when he has time off from racing.

Since the release of Good Bad Ugly, fans have been eagerly awaiting Ajith's announcement of his upcoming project. The actor is expected to announce it next year when he begins shooting for it.